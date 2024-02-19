Advertisement

Camila Mendes is basking in the success of her recently released film Upgraded. The actress earned her breakthrough with her performance in Riverdale and since then she has starred in several hit films and shows including Do Revenge, The Perfect Date and Dangerous Lies, to name a few. Now, in a recent interview, the actress expressed her wish to work with Priyanka Chopra.

Camila Mendes wants to work with Priyanka Chopra

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress shared that Priyanka is one such Indian artist she would want to collaborate with in the future. "I think she is brilliant," the actress said, adding, "I just feel like she’d be a great co-star."

Camila Mendes opens up about working with director Carlson Young

During the same segment, the actress also spoke about working with co-star Carlson. Calling her brilliant, Camila said "I love Carlson so much. I think she is brilliant, she is very smart, she is very funny and working with an actor is really great because she is very clearly an actor’s director."

About Upgrade

The romantic comedy revolves around Ana (played by Camila), who dreams of establishing her career in the world of art and tries to impress her strict boss. When Ana is upgraded to first class on a work trip, she meets handsome Will, who mistakes Ana for her boss, Claire. A white lie then sets off a glamorous chain of events, romance and opportunity, until her fib threatens to surface.

The film also stars Archie Renaux, Marisa Tomei and Lena Olin, among others.