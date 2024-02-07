Advertisement

Taylor Swift finds herself as the latest victim in the growing menace of the artificial intelligence generated deepfake images. For the unversed, the Anti-Hero singer has been in the news off late - not owing to her musical achievements, but instead, as the subject of several explicit deepfake-generated images which have gone viral across popular social media platforms. The original X handle that posted the same now ceases to exist even as the pictures continue to circulate. The situation at hand has elicited a prompt reply from the White House.

Advertisement

The White House addresses Taylor Swift's deepfake controversy



White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, took the stand to address the seething Taylor Swift deepfake controversy. Referring to the situation at hand as "alarming", Jean-Pierre called it as part of the list of AI concerns which the Biden administration is looking into.

Advertisement



She said, "Of course Congress should take legislative action. That’s how you deal with some of these issues...We know that lax enforcement disproportionately impacts women and also girls, sadly, who are the overwhelming targets of online harassment and also abuse."

Advertisement

Is Taylor Swift considering legal action?



Taylor Swift is yet to address the deepfake controversy directly. As per a Daily Mail report however, Swift's team is considering legal action, particularly against the site that allowed the photos to be published.

Advertisement



A source close to Swift, in a byte to Daily Mail, shared, "Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge. The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone."