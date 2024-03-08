Advertisement

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker tied the knot on December 2 last year in an intimate bohemian ceremony on Tulum, Mexico. The pictures from Vanessa's bachelorette trip however, had sparked intense pregnancy rumours. While the actress finds nothing wrong with being pregnant, she does have an issue with the evident tones of body shaming involved in assuming somebody is expecting.

Vanessa Hudgens hits back at trolls assuming she is pregnant

Vanessa Hudgens recently marked an appearance on the She Pivots podcast. The candid conversation saw her address the heavy undertones of body shaming involved in the internet assuming that she was pregnant, simply because she opted to not wear her spandex.

She said, "I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful. I went out on my bachelorette and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant.'...I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day, and am a real woman and have a real body."

Vanessa Hudgens says her breakup with Austin Butler pushed her toward the right person

Vanessa's appearance on the podcast also saw her credit her split from Austin Butler after an almost decade long relationship. She holds it as a major contributing factor to helping her find the right person for her - namely, husband Cole Tucker.



She said, "I feel like so much of my character was built from my breakups." Particularly speaking about her 2020 split from Austin Butler, Vanessa added, "I feel like my last breakup has really catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married...(the break up) push(ed) me to the right person, which I’m so grateful for." Interestingly, Vanessa and Cole had met during a Zoom meditation session, back in 2020.