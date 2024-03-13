×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

Venom 3: Tom Hardy Starrer Gets A New Title And Release Date; Deets Inside

The production house of Venom 3 has unveiled the new title of the movie and has moved up the release date, from the previously announced November 8.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Venom
A still from Venom. | Image:Instagram
Movie buffs are eagerly awaiting the release of Venom 3, starring Tom Hardy in the lead. Speaking of which, Sony Pictures, on Tuesday, shared an exciting update regarding the project. The production house has unveiled the new title of the movie and has also rescheduled the release date. The movie, initially, was supposed to release on November 8.

What is the new title of Venom 3?

The third instalment of the hit Venom franchise has been titled Venom: The Last Dance and will now release on October 25, 2024. The movie is written, co-produced, and directed by Kelly Marcel. She wrote the story with Tom Hardy, who reprises his roles as Eddie Brock/Venom and also serves as a producer. The threequel will screen in Imax and on PLFs. Apart from Hardy, the film also stars Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor in pivotal roles.

(A still from Venom | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Venom | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Venom 3?

The makers have kept some major information regarding the plotline under wraps. The filming for the third instalment began in late 2023 in Spain but was halted in a month due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. It resumed in November following the strike's conclusion.

(A still from Venom | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Venom | Image: Instagram)

The first two movies did great at the box office with the first instalment surpassing $850 million globally, while the sequel Let There Be Carnage crossed the $500 million mark worldwide.

(A still from Venom | Image: Instagram)
(A still from Venom | Image: Instagram)

In February, Juno Temple spilled the beans about the project to Variety, teasing that the shooting was almost complete. “We’re coming close to an end at the moment,” she said. “It’s been a wild, wonderful ride. It’s so new to me. It’s a big set! This is crazy. It’s been so much fun and I got to work with such cool people. I’ve been so lucky in my career to just have the most incredible casts. I can’t wait for it to get out into the world. I think it’s going to be a good one," she added.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 12:33 IST

