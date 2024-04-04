Advertisement

The famous action sci-fi franchise The Matrix is returning with the fifth sequel, three years after the fourth sequel titled The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Warner Bros. on Wednesday announced The Matrix 5 and revealed that it will be the first instalment without Lana and Lilly Wachowski as directors and will only serve as Executive Producer. For the upcoming movie, Drew Goddard will be handling the filmmaking duties.

Will Keanu Reeves return as Neo in Matrix 5?

The film is written by Drew Goddard, who will also serve as director and producer. Jesse Ehrman, the president of the production at Warner Bros. Motion Pictures, said in a statement, “Drew came to Warner Bros. with a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honouring what Lana and Lilly began over 25-years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters.”

(A still from the movie | Image: Matrix/Instagram)

However, there is uncertainty whether Keanu Reeve and Carrie-Anne Moss will be joining the star cast despite being lead actors in the previous sequels.

What else do we know about Matrix 5?

The makers have kept the major details such as the plot and star cast under wraps. However, the makers shared that the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery is thrilled for Drew to be directing The Matrix 5, adding his vision to the "cinematic canon the Wachowskis’ spent a quarter of a century building here at the studio,” Ehrman added.

Goddard who will be co-producing the film said that The Matrix changed both cinema and his life. “It is not hyperbole to say ‘The Matrix’ films changed both cinema and my life. Lana and Lilly’s exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world,” he said.

The franchise began with The Matrix in 1999 and continues with three sequels - The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions (both 2003), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021).