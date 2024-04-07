×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

When Bradley Cooper Almost Walked Out Of The Place Beyond The Pines Due To Script Rewrite

Bradley Cooper has been in the news off late, owing to the critical acclaim that came his way for Maestro. A recent anecdote about him has now resurfaced.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bradley Cooper in The Place Beyond the Pines
Bradley Cooper in The Place Beyond the Pines | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bradley Cooper is currently riding high on the success of his last film, Maestro in which he essayed the role of composer Leonard Bernstein. The film, incidentally directed by Cooper himself, was the recipient of palpable Oscars buzz. However, needless to say, Cooper's expansive filmography harbours several evergreen hits - one among them being, The Place Beyond the Pines. The actor however, was almost not part of the project.

When Bradley Cooper almost walked off The Place Beyond the Pines


For the unversed, Derek Cianfrance has helmed The Place Beyond the Pines. In a conversation with IndieWire, the director revealed how the script of the film was enhanced over a period of weeks. When the final script was sent over to Bradley Cooper, the actor almost instantly declared he will be bowing out of the project, owing to the alleged massive change in the storyline.

He said, "I had given (Marder) the script and he had a lot of notes for it, and I kind of agreed with a lot of what he was saying. And so we rewrote every word from 10 weeks to six weeks. I remember giving Bradley Cooper the copy of The Place Beyond the Pines, the new script, and getting a voice message from him saying, ‘Bro, I just want to let you know I read the new draft and I’m out'."

Derek Cianfrance reveals how he convinced Bradley Cooper to come back on board


Derek Cianfrance went on to reveal the painstaking process of talking Bradley back into the project. He went up to Montreal and convinced the actor over a period spanning more than three hours, in the dead of the night. 

He said, "I was moving my family up to Schenectady the next day, and the whole crew was coming up there. I had all the money anyway. I was like, ‘Can I come talk to you?’ So I went up to Montreal, and I had a long conversation with him from midnight to 3:30 in the morning where I got him back on. It was only in the last five minutes (he was convinced). I think he just got tired. He wanted to go to bed". The Place Beyond the Pines can be rented on Apple TV. 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

