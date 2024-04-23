Advertisement

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are most famous for essaying the roles of Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the beloved Harry Potter franchise which ran through a decade from 2001 to 2011. In the books by JK Rowling from where the film series has been adapted, Ron and Hermione begin as friends who share a love-hate relationship but soon realise they have feelings for each other.

In an old interview, Watson fondly looked back at the moments she shared behind the scenes and onscreen with Grint, except one, which she labelled as "the most horrible thing I've ever had to do".

Advertisement

A still from Harry Potter ~ Image: IMDb

Watson on kissing Grint in Harry Potter

While filming the final instalment of the movie series, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, Hermione Granger - played by Watson - had to kiss Ron Weasley, essayed by Grint. While fans knew that the scene was a long time coming, but the experience was completely different for the two actors involved.

A still from Harry Potter ~ Image: IMDb

Watson spoke up during an interview at the time, revealing what it was like to have a long romantic kiss with Grint. "We did the kiss two weeks ago, and it was the most horrible thing I've ever had to do. Not because Rupert isn't lovely, and there are millions of girls out there who would probably chop their left arm off to kiss him, but it just felt like incest. That's the only way I can describe it."

Advertisement

Grint and Watson talk about their onscreen kiss on film's 20th anniversary

Speaking during the HBO reunion special, Return To Hogwarts - which aired in 2022 - Emma Watson sat down with her former co-star to look back at that time. From their comments, it seemed that her feelings towards their kiss hadn't changed a bit. “Obviously us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us have ever had to go through”, she said, to which Grint agreed with a simple, and rather awkward, “Yeah.”