Updated April 12th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

When Tobey Maguire Lauded Amitabh Bachchan For His Role In The Great Gatsby

Tobey Maguire spoke with reverence about his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan in an interview following the release of their film The Great Gatsby.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from The Great Gatsby
A still from The Great Gatsby | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
In the world of cinema, there are moments when two icons meet to create magic on screen. One such unforgettable pairing occurred during the filming of The Great Gatsby, when Tobey Maguire, best known for his portrayal of Spider-Man, was cast alongside the Amitabh Bachchan. Back at the time, Tobey opened up about his working experience with Big B and lauded him for his role.

What was Tobey Maguire's experience while working with Amitabh Bachchan?

Tobey Maguire spoke with reverence about his experience working with Amitabh Bachchan in an interview following the release of their film The Great Gatsby. He described being in Amitabh's presence as being like standing next to iconic royalty, a sentiment that captures his deep respect and admiration for the Indian cinema legend.

A still from The Great Gatsby | Image: IMDb

 

He said, "It was really an honour working with him. He's so great. He's so thoughtful. And his presence, you can feel it. He's regal, in a sense, but also really down to earth and so modest. I really enjoyed working with him; he's basically a very talented actor. So it was so much fun. After getting over the kind of feeling that I was in the presence of some kind of iconic royalty, then just digging into scenes with him was really great."

Amitabh Bachchan at The Great Gatsby event | Image: IMDb

 

I did The Great Gatsby for free: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who has a blink-and-you-miss-it role in Hollywood film The Great Gatsby, had said that he did the film for free as a gesture. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, The Great Gatsby stars Amitabh Bachchan, Leonardo Di Caprio, Carey Mulligan, Tobey Maguire.

"A year-and-half ago he called me and said he has a small role for me, which he felt was not worthy for me. He asked if I would do it and I readily agreed. I did it as a gesture. It is not remunerative...I have not charged anything...just a gesture," he told PTI. The actor had essayed the role of Meyer Wolfshiem in the film.

 

Published April 12th, 2024 at 14:00 IST

