Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was finalised in March of 2022. The duo share four kids together. In the interim period of her divorce followed by a short while after its finalisation, Kim Kardashian was involved in a short-lived romance with comedian and actor Pete Davidson. With much going on in her life as she raises her four kids and juggles her expansive entrepreneurial portfolio, Kim Kardashian recently opened up about if she would consider turning a bride again.

Does Kim Kardashian want to get married again?



In a conversation with PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian opened up about potentially tying the knot again. She explained how someone who joins her life, will be exposed to a plethora of moving parts - something which can be fun, yet taxing at the same time. She further shared that while she is definitely looking forward to dating again, turning a bride is something she has not really given any thought to.

She said, "I don't know. I really don't. There'll be moods where I'm just like, 'You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that.' I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it's a lot. I'm not lonely, so I'm good," she said. "I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone. But when you do, it's such a big (deal), I don't take that lightly."

What is Kim Kardashian looking for in a partner?



Kim categorises herself as "the biggest hopeless romantic". The internet personality has a lengthy list of what she is looking for in her future partner. However, that being said, she is also realistic in that she knows all her boxes will not be ticked.

She said, "Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don't have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good, genuine person that's driven and has their own motivations in life.The list is so long."