Advertisement

Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki is one of the favourite characters from MCU superheroes. Owing to this, the makers created a stand-alone series for him which was widely watched on Dinsey+. The success of the first season, motivated the makers to create the second installment of the web series. Now, when asked if there will be a third season, the actor said, “I truly don’t know".

Will there be a third season of Loki?

In an interview with Variety, the actor was asked if the plot will be continued in a third season, the actor said that he has been asked multiple times now and he really doesn't if he will be returning or not. "There have been other times when I thought it was the end and I’ve been mistaken, but if this is the end, I’m so proud of where we ended up. We had a great time making it," he continued.

(A still from the series | Image: Instagram)

The actor added, "To go from this lost, broken soul in Asgard, and be given a second chance and learn so much about life that he actually gives himself to protect other people, has been such an honour." Adding to it, he revealed that he would like to see Loki go head-to-head with the Loki.

Advertisement

(A still from the series | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Loki?

In the series, Loki played the role of God of Mischief, who first appeared in the 2011 movie Thor, and quickly became a fan favourite. It was immediately renewed, with Season 2 dropping last October. The series also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Jonathan Majors, and Neil Ellice. Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, and Richard E. Grant. The series revolves around Loki who steals the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a "time-variant", or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat.