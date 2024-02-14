English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

Will Ryan Gosling Revive The Iconic Rambo Franchise? Sylvester Stallone Answers

Sylvester Stallone in a recent interview confessed that if he ever gets to pass the baton of his Rambo character, he would want Ryan Gosling to wear his shoes.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ryan Gosling, Sylvester Stallone
Ryan Gosling, Sylvester Stallone | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Sylvester Stallone hinted at passing the baton of his iconic Rambo character to none other than Ryan Gosling. He gave a blessing to Ryan for a potential revival of the legendary action franchise. Stallone is known for his portrayal of the United States Army Special Forces veteran in five movies since the debut of Rambo in 1982 and seemingly bid farewell to the franchise with 2019's Rambo: Last Blood.

Sylvester Stallone recalls meeting with Ryan Gosling

During the show, Stallone recounted an encounter with Gosling at a dinner and expressed admiration for the actor. Gosling's childhood fascination with the Rambo character when he dressed up as him for school and even vacations, struck a chord with Stallone making him consider Gosling as a worthy successor to the role.

 

 

While acknowledging Gosling's undeniable good looks, Stallone quipped about potential doubt regarding his suitability for the rugged Rambo persona. However, he ultimately endorsed Gosling for the part considering his genuine affinity for the character.

Stallone said, “Obviously we are opposites. He’s good looking. I’m not. Seriously! Could you imagine me as Ken? It doesn’t work at all. He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo. And I thought, you know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character.”

When Ryan Gosling fanboyed over the character of Rambo

Interestingly, Gosling himself has been a vocal fan of the Rambo series. In a previous appearance on The Tonight Show in 2011, he confessed to being so in love with the first film First Blood that he believed he was actually Rambo, even going so far as to mimic Stallone's appearance and behaviour.

 

 

He had shared, “I even thought my face felt like Sylvester Stallone’s and I put a bunch of steak knives in my Fisher-Price Houdini kit. I took it to school the next day and I threw them at all the kids during recess.”

Published February 13th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

