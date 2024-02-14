Will There Be A Standalone Hulk Movie? Mark Ruffalo Has An Update For All The MCU Fans

Advertisement

Known for his portrayal of Bruce Banner or The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Mark Ruffalo has given an update about the possibility of a standalone Hulk movie. Since the release of The Avengers in 2012, Ruffalo has been an active part of the MCU. However, out of all the original six Avengers cast members, Ruffalo is the only one who has yet to headline his own film.

Mark Ruffalo gives update about Standalone Hulk movie

During a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF), Mark provided an update on a solo Hulk movie. Ruffalo recollected a conversation with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, where the topic of a standalone Hulk film arose.

Mark revealed, “Yeah. Kevin was like, 'What would you like to do?' And he said, 'What would you do if you had a standalone Hulk movie?' I said, 'Well, I'd like to take him from this raging maniac to kind of this integrated character.' And he's like, 'Okay. We'll do that over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a standalone Hulk...I Don't mean to burst your bubble, but that's just not going to [happen.] So, we'll do it over four movies, how does that sound?'.

He further added, As far as I know. [when asked if it's still true that Marvel Studios doesn't want to do a Hulk movie.] I can talk more about it, but I've been told not to.”

Mark Ruffalo recalls his old times

Earlier, in another interview, Mark went down the memory lane as he recalled his beginning times as an actor. Speaking at a podcast, the Academy Award-nominated actor revealed that he was living in a closet for $200 and he spent almost a decade driving around Los Angeles on a dirt bike because he could not afford a car.

Speaking of his humble beginnings, the actor said, "I couldn't afford a car. I had a $250 1974 Honda XR250 that I could personally work on when it broke down that was the only way I could get around LA. I was living in a closet for $200. My whole nut was about $300 a month.” Speaking about his journey, he said, "It was a very slow progression. There's really no reason that I should have tried as long as I did because that was from 18 to 28."