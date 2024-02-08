Advertisement

Willem Dafoe was celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon in California. Surrounded by friends, former co-stars, and his wife Giada Colagrande, the actor expressed his gratitude for his successful acting career.

Willem Dafoe's friends and wife cheer for him

The ceremony drew notable personalities from the entertainment industry, including Willem Dafoe's wife Giada Colagrande, along with friends and former co-stars Pedro Pascal, Patricia Arquette, Mark Ruffalo, and Camila Morrone.

During his acceptance speech, Dafoe expressed his appreciation for being a part of the community of artists and entertainers. He acknowledged the power of storytelling in connecting people, fostering empathy, and bridging gaps in a world marked by detachment and division fuelled by technology.

Willem Dafoe’s star is unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/DDS61nN3Pk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 8, 2024

“I just want to say it’s wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, people that — by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories, and musing on what is, was, and most importantly could be,” Willem shared.

Willem Dafoe's speech at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony ⭐️pic.twitter.com/a1X2UV6ttq — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 8, 2024

Dafoe highlighted the crucial role that artists and entertainers play in creating a dialogue, particularly in times marked by technological detachment and societal division. He emphasised the importance of sharing experiences, imagining different perspectives, and telling stories that "resonate with audiences." The actor said, "They make us feel closer to each other and connect us, creating an important dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology-driven and divisive times,” he continued. “So I’m glad to be with people like this and hopefully we’re making this a better world somehow.”

Willem Dafoe has got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. pic.twitter.com/KfNOfrpuLF — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) January 9, 2024

Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude to wife Giada Colagrande

The veteran actor expressed gratitude for being surrounded by individuals who contribute to making the world a better place through their art. He spoke about the significance of artists making people feel closer to each other. In a heartfelt conclusion to his speech, Willem Dafoe gave a special shout-out to his wife, Giada Colagrande. He thanked her for teaching him gratitude and serving as a reminder not to take his success for granted. “Finally, thank you to my wife Giada Colagrande, who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck,” he said.