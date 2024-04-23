Advertisement

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves shared the screen in 1992 film Dracula, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. According to reports, a strange thing happened on set when Reeves and Ryder accidentally married each other. Ryder, in a new interview, recalled the shoot experience as 'horrific' and recalled a particular incident which made her feel that way.

Winona Ryder in a still from Dracula | Image: IMDb

When Keanu Reeves refused to listen to director Francis Ford Coppola

Talking about a scene which was supposed to show her cry after seeing Dracula, essayed by Gary Oldman, transform into a pile of rats, Winona Ryder shared that director Francis Ford Coppola started hurling abuses at her so that her emotions appear real. Not just this, Ryder shared that Coppola asked the entire cast including Richard E Grant, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves to follow suit. However, Ryder said that Reeves refused to shout at her.

A still from Dracula | Image: IMDb

"But Keanu wouldn't, Anthony wouldn't ... It just didn't work. I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite," the Stranger Things star shared.

Winona Ryder gears up for Beetlejuice sequel

On the work front, Winona Ryder is gearing up for the release of Beetlejuice sequel, titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. It is a follow-up to the comedy Beetlejuice (1988), about a ghost who's recruited to help haunt a house. Tim Burton returns to direct. Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci round out the cast. The horror comedy is set to release on September 5.

While details of the plot are still under wraps, fans can assume from the casting and the trailer that the story will follow an adult Lydia Deetz (Winona Ryder) and her daughter as they run into trouble with Beetlejuice ( Michael Keaton) and the world of the dead.