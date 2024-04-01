×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:27 IST

Wonder Woman Actress Says Makers Are Not Interested In Taking Gal Gadot-led Franchise Forward

Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter has opened up about the possibility of a third part of the Gal Gadot-led movie. The threequel of the film is anticipated.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Wonder Woman is one of the most anticipated DC movies. Headlined by Gal Gadot, fans have been waiting for a part of the superhero franchise. Lynda Carter, who plays a pivotal role in the film, has now opened up about the potential of a third film. 

I don’t think they want to do it: Lynda Carter on Warner Bros not wanting to work on Wonder Woman 

Actor Lynda Carter, who portrayed the character of superhero Wonder Woman in a 1970s TV series, says a third film in the DC franchise won't be made without fan demand. Carter appeared as the warrior Asteria in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984, the follow-up of Wonder Woman (2017). Both movies were directed by Patty Jenkins and starred Gal Gadot in the title role. 

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman | Image: IMDb

The actor said Warner Bros, the studio behind the comic book film series, doesn't seem interested in working on Wonder Woman 3. “I don’t think they want to do it unless there’s enough pressure from fans. I just don’t think they have the mind to do it. I don’t understand that, because it seems to me that Wonder Woman is different from other characters.

Lynda Carter heaps praises on Wonder Woman director Jenkins

"She’s not just a superhero. Her whole thing is about peaceful solutions. She’s not aggressive to be aggressive. It’s a different story. It’s about inner strength and outer strength. I don’t know why they tabled it, because it’s a great franchise," Carter told Yahoo! Entertainment. She also praised Jenkins, saying the director had been working on something that “was really interesting, wonderful and about something important.”

Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman | Image: Instagram 

“Not just your typical thing. But they don’t want anyone else to make it,” added the actor, who was set to appear in the third film. Recently, Jenkins said that Wonder Woman 3 is dead “for the time being, easily forever”.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:27 IST

