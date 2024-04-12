Advertisement

Avantika Vandanapu shot to overnight global recognition as she stepped into the revamped role of Karen Smith in this year's Mean Girls Musical. While Karen Smith was originally essayed by American actress Amanda Seyfried, Avantika being a person of colour and essaying the role did not weigh heavy on all the appreciation that came her way. The tides appear to now have turned.

Why is Avantika Vandanapu facing backlash?



For the unversed, off late, rumours of Avantika Vandanapu being cast in the live action version of Disney's Tangled have been doing the rounds of the internet. Though a People report has dismissed these speculations, a section of the internet has resorted to racially-motivated trolling of the actress to express their disagreement with a potential cross-racial casting decision. It is worth noting that no official announcement from Disney, confirming the speculations, has come through.

The damage however, appears to have been done. Avantika's Instagram handle currently stands flooded with comments denouncing her as not "their" Rapunzel. Some of these comments read, "you’re NOT rapunzel", "the last person to be rapunzel" and "dont be rapunzel ur gonna ruin my childhood ok?" This backlash, over a casting that probably is not even on its way to being materialised, appear to be racially motivated. It is worth mentioning that for all the negativity, there has also been glimpses of acceptance. Some comments on X threads read, "She is my rapunzel", "How can u see avantika and not think Disney princess" and "#AVANTIKA as #RAPUNZEL her vibe is so rapunzel!"

Avantika Vandanapu and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers are facing similar backlash



For the unversed, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers will be leading the theatre production of Romeo and Juliet opposite Tom Holland, come May. An official announcement which was made in late March has opened the floodgates for racially-motivated commentary and abuse online.

Things escalated to a point wherein an open letter, with 800 Black artist signatories, has been circulated to voice support for Francesca. Tom Holland is yet to address the controversy.