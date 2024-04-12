×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

You're NOT Rapunzel: Avantika Vandanapu Faces Racist Backlash Over Rumoured Casting In Tangled

Avantika Vandanapu's rumoured casting in Tangled's live action reboot, has a section of the internet up in arms against the cross-racial screen representation.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Avantika Vandanapu
Avantika Vandanapu | Image:avantika/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Avantika Vandanapu shot to overnight global recognition as she stepped into the revamped role of Karen Smith in this year's Mean Girls Musical. While Karen Smith was originally essayed by American actress Amanda Seyfried, Avantika being a person of colour and essaying the role did not weigh heavy on all the appreciation that came her way. The tides appear to now have turned.

Why is Avantika Vandanapu facing backlash?


For the unversed, off late, rumours of Avantika Vandanapu being cast in the live action version of Disney's Tangled have been doing the rounds of the internet. Though a People report has dismissed these speculations, a section of the internet has resorted to racially-motivated trolling of the actress to express their disagreement with a potential cross-racial casting decision. It is worth noting that no official announcement from Disney, confirming the speculations, has come through.

Advertisement


The damage however, appears to have been done. Avantika's Instagram handle currently stands flooded with comments denouncing her as not "their" Rapunzel. Some of these comments read, "you’re NOT rapunzel", "the last person to be rapunzel" and "dont be rapunzel ur gonna ruin my childhood ok?" This backlash, over a casting that probably is not even on its way to being materialised, appear to be racially motivated. It is worth mentioning that for all the negativity, there has also been glimpses of acceptance. Some comments on X threads read, "She is my rapunzel", "How can u see avantika and not think Disney princess" and "#AVANTIKA as #RAPUNZEL her vibe is so rapunzel!"

Advertisement

Avantika Vandanapu and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers are facing similar backlash


For the unversed, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers will be leading the theatre production of Romeo and Juliet opposite Tom Holland, come May. An official announcement which was made in late March has opened the floodgates for racially-motivated commentary and abuse online.

Advertisement

Things escalated to a point wherein an open letter, with 800 Black artist signatories, has been circulated to voice support for Francesca. Tom Holland is yet to address the controversy.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 14:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

3 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

7 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

9 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

9 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

9 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

10 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

12 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

14 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

15 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

16 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

16 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

17 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

20 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

24 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

24 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

24 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo