Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Zac Efron’s The Iron Claw Gets India Release Date

The Iron Claw maps the rise of the Von Erich brothers in the world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s under the watchful eyes of a domineering father.

Republic Entertainment Desk
The Iron Claw movie still
The Iron Claw movie still | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zac Efron-starrer The Iron Claw, which made its theatrical debut in December last year in the USA, is now for its India release. The film will hit the Indian theatres on February 9. It is a biographical sports drama based on the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich. 

What do we know about The Iron Claw? 

Written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Stanley Simons in key roles.

 

The film's title is inspired by Von Erich's signature move. The movie maps the rise of the Von Erich brothers in the world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s under the watchful eyes of a domineering father. The brothers rose to fame throughout the 1980s but their story was marred by personal tragedies which came to be known as the Von Erich curse.

Sean Durkin on Von Erich curse

Director Sean Durkin explained that he doesn't actually believe in the curse, but he's convinced the family members did and it became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

He added, “I do not believe in curses, at least not in the mythical sense. I do believe in the psychology of a curse, and when you're in a family where a lot of bad things have happened and happened to you, it's very easy to believe that you are going to get sucked into that pattern.”

Advertisement

 

"And sometimes, that can almost become self-fulfilling, but that psychology certainly can take a toll and almost act as much as the idea of a mythical course could act. So, no, I don't believe in it, but yes, I think the results of it can be the same."

Advertisement

(with inputs from agencies)

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  2. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  4. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement