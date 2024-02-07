Advertisement

Zac Efron-starrer The Iron Claw, which made its theatrical debut in December last year in the USA, is now for its India release. The film will hit the Indian theatres on February 9. It is a biographical sports drama based on the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

What do we know about The Iron Claw?

Written and directed by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw also stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Stanley Simons in key roles.

The film's title is inspired by Von Erich's signature move. The movie maps the rise of the Von Erich brothers in the world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s under the watchful eyes of a domineering father. The brothers rose to fame throughout the 1980s but their story was marred by personal tragedies which came to be known as the Von Erich curse.

Sean Durkin on Von Erich curse

Director Sean Durkin explained that he doesn't actually believe in the curse, but he's convinced the family members did and it became a self-fulfilling prophecy.

He added, “I do not believe in curses, at least not in the mythical sense. I do believe in the psychology of a curse, and when you're in a family where a lot of bad things have happened and happened to you, it's very easy to believe that you are going to get sucked into that pattern.”

"And sometimes, that can almost become self-fulfilling, but that psychology certainly can take a toll and almost act as much as the idea of a mythical course could act. So, no, I don't believe in it, but yes, I think the results of it can be the same."

(with inputs from agencies)