Published 19:17 IST, November 16th 2024
Zack Snyder To Direct LAPD Action Thriller For Netflix
Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder is set to direct an action film focusing on the Los Angeles Police Department, in a collaboration with Netflix.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hollywood director Zack Snyder | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:17 IST, November 16th 2024