Published 19:17 IST, November 16th 2024

Zack Snyder To Direct LAPD Action Thriller For Netflix

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder is set to direct an action film focusing on the Los Angeles Police Department, in a collaboration with Netflix.

