Zayn Malik Pays Tribute To Liam Payne During Concert In Leeds: Love You Bro

Singer Zayn Malik, who had postponed the US leg of his 'Stairway to the Sky' tour following the demise of Liam Payne has returned to the stage and he paid tribute to One Direction bandmate, who died on October 16 at age 31, reported People.

At the first show of the singer's 'Stairway to the Sky' tour, Malik remembered the late singer-songwriter.

The ace singer concluded his show at O2 Academy in Leeds, England with an homage to the late artist. A message regarding Payne emerged as his song 'Stardust' played, shown in a fan-captured video.

"Liam Payne 1993-2024," the screen read over a blue background with a red heart. “Love you bro.”

Payne, a former member of 'One Direction', passed away on October 16 at the age of 31 after he fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Just over a month after the death of Liam Payne, mourners gathered on Wednesday for a private funeral service held at an undisclosed location near London.

The service was attended by Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan, along with his family, close friends, and other notable figures. Simon Cowell, who formed and signed 'One Direction' on 'The X Factor' in 2010, and television presenter James Corden were also present. Zayn Malik rescheduled dates on his U.K. tour to attend the funeral.

Malik's appearance at the funeral also came shortly after he rescheduled dates for his tour.

On October 19, three days after Payne's death, Zayn Malik has announced the postponement of the US leg of his 'Stairway to the Sky'.

Malik took to his Instagram stories and shared an update.

He wrote, “Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I'll post them as soon as it's all set in the next few days.”

The post continued, "Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates, love you all and thank you for your understanding."

On October 17, Malik and his bandmates shared a group statement. In a unified statement, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan expressed their profound sorrow over Payne's untimely death.

They shared, "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."

Each member of the group also took to social media to share individual tributes, reflecting on their deep connection with Payne.

Zayn Malik revealed that he had been speaking to his late friend, “hoping you can hear me.”