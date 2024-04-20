Advertisement

Zendaya is currently in the midst of press tours and media interviews for her upcoming film Challengers. The sports-romance drama, set to hit theatres this April, features the actress as Tashi Duncan, a former Tennis prodigy. One of Zendaya's recent looks is a direct and unmissable ode to all-star Tennis royalty, sisters Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Zendaya recreates Serena Williams and Venus Williams look from 1998



Zendaya is being styled by well known American 'image architect', Law Roach, for her ongoing press tour for Challengers. Her latest look, features the actress in a Carolina Herrera couture gown with standout, symmetrical black and white stripes running down the corset-inspired bodice and the trailing ballgown skirt. The highlight of the look however, is the braided white wig sported by Zendaya as she strikes a stoic pose for the camera.

This look is directly inspired by a photoshoot that Tennis royalty, Serena Williams and Venus Williams had done, for Vogue back in 1998. The original photos from the same, had been conceptualised and shot by noted photographer Annie Leibovitz. Incidentally, Leibovitz just photographed Zendaya for the May cover of Vogue, in lieu of the upcoming Challengers. Coming back to the showstopping recreation, Roach's caption confirmed the look as not just a direct inspiration from the Williams sisters' shoot but an homage to the exemplary players. The caption to the same read, "An ode to the GREATS @venuswilliams @serenawilliams We thank you for all you have done! With Love, Z and Law"

What is Challengers about?



As mentioned above, Challengers features Zendaya in the role of a former Tennis prodigy Tashi Duncan. After experiencing her own celebrated career in the sport cut short by an irreversible injury, Tashi turns coach to her husband - a mediocre player who she guides into becoming a world-famous grand slam champion.

The rest of the film centers around the latter's losing streak and the steps taken by Tashi to reverse the same. Challengers, directed by Call Me By Your Name fame Luca Guadagnino, also features Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. It is slated for a release on April 26.