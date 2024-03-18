×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Zendaya, Tom Holland Spotted Together At Indian Wells Amid Split Rumours

The rumours snowballed into a speculative tsunami in January after Zendaya had unfollowed Holland.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Tom Holland and Zendaya | Image:Tomdaya/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Zendaya and Tom Holland visibly squashed rumours that they had split after they turned up, "all loved up", for the BNP Paribas Open women's final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, reports 'Daily Mail'.

The rumours snowballed into a speculative tsunami in January after Zendaya had unfollowed Hollander on Instagram. It later turned out that Zendaya had done so with all the people she had been following.

Advertisement

Adding to the concern of fans, notes 'Daily Mail', was the fact that Zendaya and Holland haven't been photographed together since October 25, when they were snapped grocery shopping in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The Emmy-winning actress, who plays a tennis coach in the upcoming film, 'Challengers', appeared in a tennis skirt and matching crop top at the tennis final, adds 'Daily Mail'.

Seated in the stands, a polo-clad Tom cosied up to his girlfriend, and they shared a laugh. Later, Zendaya congratulated the winner of the match, Iga Swiatek, who defeated Maria Sakkari as they posed together near the tennis court.

Advertisement

The outing, according to 'Daily Mail', comes after Zendaya and Tom put on a united front at the 'Dune: Part Two' premiere in London in February. Zendaya stars in the film.

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 13:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Virat Kohli

WPL 2024

a few seconds ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

a minute ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
Skincare

Skincare Dos And Don’ts

3 minutes ago
Russian rouble was helped by month-end tax payments, exporters' forced foreign currency sales & high interest rates

Russian rouble

5 minutes ago
Equity mutual funds

Stress test results

9 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

11 minutes ago
Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Upset With Ranveer

11 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB UNBOX Live Streaming

14 minutes ago
N R Narayana Murthy

Infosys

14 minutes ago
Tom Holland and Zendaya

Zendaya-Tom Spotting

14 minutes ago
Christian Michel

India News LIVE:

15 minutes ago
EHang Air Taxi

EHang starts air taxi

17 minutes ago
Thug Life new cast members

Thug Life new cast

19 minutes ago
Adele, music

Adele Suffers Major Blow

24 minutes ago
HanuMan

HanuMan Hindi Box Office

25 minutes ago
Smriti Mandhana wins WPL trophy

SM did what VK couldn't

28 minutes ago
Quinton de Kock & Heinrich Klaasen in action

De Kock's retirement plan

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mumbai Police Find Sexual Assault Case Against Sajjan Jindal False

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'It's Ee Sala Cup Naamdu not Namde': Mandhana re-writes history for RCB

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories15 hours ago

  4. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle15 hours ago

  5. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo