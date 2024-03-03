Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 02:10 IST

How to Spend the Spring of 24' in Delhi?

The spring of Delhi offers you the comfort of experiential cuisine, historical extravaganza, and a chance to learn something about oneself in the process

Unsplash
Unsplash | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
After spending the Delhi winter in anticipation for the spring season to commence, travellers visiting this land of cross-cultural experiences in terms of architecture, food and people will witness India's heart throbbing with a renewed spirit. Here's a curated list of youth-centric places to visit in Delhi this Spring

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab 

Hauz Khas Village 

Nestled in the heart of South Delhi, Hauz Khas Village is a fusion of ancient architecture, trendy boutiques, cafes, and art galleries. Delhites are known to revel in the highly addictive night-life corner of this Mughal-era city. The place is a favourite among the GenZ for its vibrant nightlife and serene Hauz Khas Lake and Deer Park, offering a perfect escape from the city's cacophony. 

Image credit: Unsplash

Connaught Place 

Surrounded by Georgian-styled edifices, Connaught Place aka CP is the go-to destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. The vast array of international brands, and endless old-school dining outlets like the south Indian food lover's favourite eatery Madras Coffee House, and Wenger, a Swiss-styled bakery established in 1924. The Central Park at CP is also a venue for engaging cultural and musical events, making it a lively place for young-adults. 

Image credit: Unsplash

India Gate and Rajpath

For those interested in history and architecture, the India Gate, which commemorates the loss of 70,000 Indian army personnel during World War 1 and the majestic Rajpath offer a glimpse into India's historic past. The area becomes especially lively in the evening, with street food vendors and ice cream carts lining the sidewalks, making it the perfect spot for a leisurely stroll.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Saket Select Citywalk

For a more upscale shopping and dining experience, Saket's Select Citywalk mall offers a wide range of international and Indian brands, along with multiplexes and food courts. It's a great place to spend the day with friends, browsing through stores and catching the latest movies in an open-air screening set-up. If you need specific food recommendations try out Sattvik, for a fine-dining vegetarian dining experience, or Papaya to indulge in the flair of Asian cuisine.

Whether you're a history buff, a foodie, or just looking to hang out with friends, Delhi has something for everyone this spring. 

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 02:10 IST

