Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic Starring Dhanush To Go On Floors On THIS Date

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who has delivered some iconic soundtracks in Indian cinema, is getting a biopic. In the latest update, it seems that the makers are going to start with the production work. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film stars Dhanush in a titular role.

Biopic on Ilaiyaraaja to start with production this month

According to industry tracker Christopher Kanagaraj, the makers are said to begin with the production work of Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic on March 20. The film will go on the floors at Leela Palace in Chennai. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the reports.

If the reports turn out to be true then the biopic will mark the reunion of Dhanush and director Arun after their successful action drama Captain Miller.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What else do we know about Ilaiyaraaja's biopic?

The untitled biographical drama aims to chronicle Ilaiyaraaja's remarkable journey before attaining musical success. With an evergreen career spanning five decades, Ilaiyaraaja composed over 7,000 soul-stirring pieces featured in more than 1,000 films. He also received prestigious civilian honours such as the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

(A file photo of the veteran composer | Image: Instagram)

He is nicknamed Isaignani (the musical sage) and often referred to as Maestro, the title conferred by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.

What is more lined up for Dhanush?

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Raayan. The movie which also stars Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan had its first poster released recently featuring Dhanush standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. He also has Kubera, co-starring Rashmika Madnanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Both the films are scheduled to hit the theatres this year.