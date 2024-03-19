×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Ilaiyaraaja's Biopic Starring Dhanush To Go On Floors On THIS Date

The untitled biographical drama, starring Dhanush, aims to chronicle Ilaiyaraaja's remarkable journey before becoming successful in the music industry.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Dhanush
Dhanush with Ilaiyaraaja | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja, who has delivered some iconic soundtracks in Indian cinema, is getting a biopic. In the latest update, it seems that the makers are going to start with the production work. Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the film stars Dhanush in a titular role.

Biopic on Ilaiyaraaja to start with production this month

According to industry tracker Christopher Kanagaraj, the makers are said to begin with the production work of Ilaiyaraaja’s biopic on March 20. The film will go on the floors at Leela Palace in Chennai. However, the makers are yet to officially confirm the reports.

Image

If the reports turn out to be true then the biopic will mark the reunion of Dhanush and director Arun after their successful action drama Captain Miller.

Advertisement
(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

 

What else do we know about Ilaiyaraaja's biopic?

The untitled biographical drama aims to chronicle Ilaiyaraaja's remarkable journey before attaining musical success. With an evergreen career spanning five decades, Ilaiyaraaja composed over 7,000 soul-stirring pieces featured in more than 1,000 films. He also received prestigious civilian honours such as the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018.

(A file photo of the veteran composer | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of the veteran composer | Image: Instagram)

He is nicknamed Isaignani (the musical sage) and often referred to as Maestro, the title conferred by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.

Advertisement

What is more lined up for Dhanush?

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Raayan. The movie which also stars Kalidas Jayaram and Sundeep Kishan had its first poster released recently featuring Dhanush standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. He also has Kubera, co-starring Rashmika Madnanna and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Both the films are scheduled to hit the theatres this year.

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 12:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

India News LIVE

a minute ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana Cabinet Expansion

2 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shopkeeper Thrashed

B'luru 'Azaan' Case

5 minutes ago
Sec 144 in Bengaluru As Protest Grows Against Assault on Shopkeeper For Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Sec 144 in Bengaluru

6 minutes ago
Savory Foods That Pair Well With Coffee

Foods With Coffee

6 minutes ago
India off-spinner R Ashwin

Ashwin's behaviour

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis

IPL 2024 telecast rights

7 minutes ago
LIVE: BJP Protest Assault on Bengaluru Shopkeeper for Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' During 'Azan' Time

Bengaluru

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli with RCB in IPL 2023

RCB Unbox 2024 Livestream

9 minutes ago
Will Go First fly again? Timeline of airline's crisis

Go First insolvency

10 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral Bond Details

10 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

11 minutes ago
NASA Shares Image Of Dwarf Galaxy Located 52 Million Light Years Away

NASA Shares Image

13 minutes ago
Google's Nowruz Doodle

Google Doodle for Nowruz

16 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

16 minutes ago
Raja Majhi, GATE ECE Topper 2024

GATE Topper's Tale

18 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Grok AI

Grok turns open-source

18 minutes ago
Imad Wasim

Imad Wasim caught smoking

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News11 hours ago

  2. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  4. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories14 hours ago

  5. KL Rahul gets clearance from NCA but with a twist; Is LSG in trouble?

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo