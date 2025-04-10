Imran Khan Calls This '90s Movie of Aamir Khan ‘Uncomfortable to Watch’

New Delhi: Imran Khan, in a recent interview, revealed that some of his uncle Aamir Khan's '90s movies are "uncomfortable to watch" as per today's modern lens of sense.

Speaking to an entertainment magazine, the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan said that Amir Khan's Raja Hindustani, which was a staggering hit at that time, is very uncomfortable to be watched with today's sensibilities and measures.

"You know, there are some of his 90s films that have not aged well, and when you look at them through a modern lens, are kind of problematic, and there are moments that are quite uncomfortable."

"Raja Hindustani, I think, is one which was a staggering hit, but it's very uncomfortable to watch with today's sensibilities. You can think, Oh man, this is wrong...Yeah, so that there are a fair number of his 90s films that are uncomfortable by today's measure," he added.

Raja Hindustani starring Aamir Khan and Karishma Kapoor, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, was released in 1996. It was the third most commercially successful Hindi movie of the 1990s in terms of gross budget. Made with a budget of Rs 5.7Cr, the movie managed to earn Rs 76.34Cr worldwide.

Speaking about his relationship with his uncle in his previous interviews, Imran praised Aamir about his ability to work tirelessly and be a busy man, because of which he cannot share his struggles with him.

"For the closeness and the consideration that I have for Aamir, he’s a very busy guy. So, we would meet infrequently, he would be eyeball-deep in three films. So, the conversations wouldn’t quite have the chance to get there. Life is such. It was ultimately my mom who was able to help me," he said.

"I grew up in a house with Aamir, my other uncle Mansoor, both of whom were very influential figures. As a young man, learning about masculinity, I certainly took a lot of cues from both of them, " Imran remarked.

Speaking further about Aamir's tenacity, Imran said that the "Perfectionist" actor has a great sense of conviction and fearlessness.