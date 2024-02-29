Advertisement

The Bombay High Court dismissed the petition filed by CBI seeking a stay on the release of the documentary series, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. The court found nothing prejudicial against the prosecution's case.

The makers of the docu-series are yet to reveal the new release date. It was previously scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 23.