Indrani Mukerjea Documentary: Bombay HC Dismisses CBI Plea Seeking Stay On Release Of Web Series
Indrani Mukerjea Docu-Series was scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 23.
The Bombay High Court dismissed the petition filed by CBI seeking a stay on the release of the documentary series, The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth. The court found nothing prejudicial against the prosecution's case.
The makers of the docu-series are yet to reveal the new release date. It was previously scheduled to premiere on Netflix on February 23.
Published February 29th, 2024 at 16:12 IST
