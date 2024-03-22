Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:18 IST
IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam Set To Perform At The Opening Ceremony
The Indian Premiere League is gearing up to commence its seventeenth edition. The star-studded lineup for the same has been officially announced.
The stage has been set for the seventeenth edition of the Indian Premiere League. IPL 2024 is all set to commence on March 22 with a star-studded lineup for its much-awaited opening ceremony. At least four big names have been confirmed for the same.
Team Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to perform at IPL 2024
The official X handle of the Indian Premiere League made a formal announcement about the list of celebrities that will be headlining the opening ceremony. Leading the pack will be the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Also performing at the event, will be music maestro AR Rahman followed by singer Sonu Nigam. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 22 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, starting at 6.30 PM.
The caption to the post read, "The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! 22nd March 6:30 PM onwards" Additional media reports also suggest that Swedish DJ and record producer DJ Axwell will also reportedly be part of the opening ceremony.
Its CSK versus RCB tonight
IPL 2024's first match will be taking place between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings had emerged victorious last year, defeating the Gujarat Titans. This will notably be Chennai Super Kings' first match after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced that he will no longer be captaining the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as CSK's new captain, IPL 2024's opening match being his first reign in the role.
The match is set to take place after the opening ceremony in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, at 8 PM.
Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:18 IST
