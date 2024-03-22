×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:18 IST

IPL 2024: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam Set To Perform At The Opening Ceremony

The Indian Premiere League is gearing up to commence its seventeenth edition. The star-studded lineup for the same has been officially announced.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
IPL 2024
IPL 2024 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The stage has been set for the seventeenth edition of the Indian Premiere League. IPL 2024 is all set to commence on March 22 with a star-studded lineup for its much-awaited opening ceremony. At least four big names have been confirmed for the same.

Team Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to perform at IPL 2024 


The official X handle of the Indian Premiere League made a formal announcement about the list of celebrities that will be headlining the opening ceremony. Leading the pack will be the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. Also performing at the event, will be music maestro AR Rahman followed by singer Sonu Nigam. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 22 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, starting at 6.30 PM. 


The caption to the post read, "The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the stars are ready to shine at the #TATAIPL 2024 Opening Ceremony! Get ready for an unforgettable fusion of cricket and entertainment ft. a stellar lineup! 22nd March 6:30 PM onwards" Additional media reports also suggest that Swedish DJ and record producer DJ Axwell will also reportedly be part of the opening ceremony.

Its CSK versus RCB tonight


IPL 2024's first match will be taking place between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings had emerged victorious last year, defeating the Gujarat Titans. This will notably be Chennai Super Kings' first match after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced that he will no longer be captaining the team. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as CSK's new captain, IPL 2024's opening match being his first reign in the role.

Advertisement

The match is set to take place after the opening ceremony in Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, at 8 PM. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prince Harry

Prince Harry Interview

a few seconds ago
Radhika

Radhikka Turns Bridesmaid

a few seconds ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

6 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

6 minutes ago
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

12 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

12 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

13 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

17 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

17 minutes ago
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia

Punia on lost dream

18 minutes ago
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020

Fleming on the reaction

19 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB Dream 11

5 Records In RCB vs CSK

19 minutes ago
[4:24 PM, 3/22/2024] Amrit: sure sir noted [4:27 PM, 3/22/2024] Arnav Sir Republic: In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

20 minutes ago
Disney

Disney Castles

21 minutes ago
LS Polls LIVE: Maha Cong leader Nitin Kodwate, his wife Chanda join BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

22 minutes ago
Gujarat fabrics

Fabrics Of Gujarat

24 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Statistics

25 minutes ago
AAP a Party of ‘Thugs’: Congress Divided as ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal

Congress divided

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo