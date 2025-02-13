IT & IB Parliamentary Panel Writes To Centre About Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy, Seeks Center Intervention

Trouble for Ranveer Allahbadia is mounting as now Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has come into the picture. In a recent development, the IT & IB Parliamentary panel have written to the Centre seeking their intervention in the ongoing Allahbadia controversy. The Ministry has also asked for an addressing approach on social media as well. The panel has called the secretary of the IT & IB Ministry today, February 13, in the meeting. This comes after the YouTuber skipped the appearance at Mumbai police station on Wednesday.

Ranveer Allahbadia asking for special treatment by Mumbai Police?

It has been reported that Ranveer Allahbadia demanded VIP treatment from the Khar Police. He requested the police to record his statement at his residence in Mumbai. However, the police rejected his request and asked him to appear at Khar Police Station. This is the second summon against the YouTuber after he

This is the second summons against Allahbadia after he did not appear for the first summon yesterday, February 12.

Not just Allahbadia, Mumbai Police also denied Samay Raina's request for a delayed appearance over summon as he is in the US.

Samay's request for a delayed appearance over the summons denied

Samay urged that he be given time till mid-March to make an in-person appearance in the obscenity cases filed against him and others. However, the Mumbai Cyber Cell has denied his requests and asked to appear before it on February 18 and get back to his US shows later. The comedian is in the US for his Samay Raina Unfiltered tour. The tour in the US and Canada began on February 5 and will conclude on March 2.

