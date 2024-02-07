Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

It's Prithviraj vs Prithviraj As Aadujeevitham, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Set To Release On Same Day

Prithviraj Sukumaran's dual cinematic clash on April 10. Both Aadujeevitham and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan put out the same release date.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Prithviraj's Film Clash
Prithviraj's Film Clash | Image:Prithviraj's Film Clash I Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prithviraj Sukumaran has two much-anticipated projects in the pipeline which are Aadujeevitham and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. On one hand, where there is the highly anticipated Malayalam drama Aadujeevitham, on the other hand, is the Hindi action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The recent announcement by the makers revealed that both the films are gearing up to hit the silver screen on April 10. 

Prithviraj's two anticipated films releasing on April 10

Prithviraj following his impactful stint in Prashanth Neel's Salaar is set to captivate audiences with the survival drama Aadujeevitham. The film, in the making for over five years, shares its release date with the Hindi action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, adding a unique twist to Prithviraj's cinematic journey.


In a recent social media update, music maestro AR Rahman unveiled the second-look poster of Aadujeevitham. The striking image features Prithviraj in the role of a goat herder, portraying a starved and famished look. Rahman's caption alludes to the film's narrative of hope, teasing an extraordinary tale set to unfold on April 10, 2024. 

 Aadujeevitham recounts the gripping tale of Najeeb, a Kerala migrant laborer trapped in Gulf slavery I Image: IMDb


Based on Benyamin's novel, Aadujeevitham recounts the gripping tale of Najeeb, a Kerala migrant laborer trapped in Gulf slavery. Helmed by Blessy, the film boasts a stellar cast including Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis. AR Rahman's musical touch, Resul Pookutty's sound design, and A. Sreekar Prasad's editing enhance the cinematic experience, making it one of the most awaited Malayalam films.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks Prithviraj's debut as antagonist in Bollywood

Prithviraj has taken on the antagonist role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The action-thriller features an ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and others. The clash of genres and languages on April 10 promises a cinematic spectacle, marking Prithviraj's diverse impact on Indian cinema.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan marks Prithviraj's Bollywood's antagonist debut I Image: IMDb

As fans brace for this dual cinematic treat, Prithviraj's versatility takes center stage, showcasing his prowess across regional and Bollywood landscapes. The clash of Aadujeevitham and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises a cinematic extravaganza, leaving audiences eager to witness the unfolding drama on the big screen.

 

 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

