Updated February 17th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

James Gunn Reacts To Bassem Youssef’s Claims Of Losing Superman Legacy Role Over Palestine Comments

Bassem Youssef claimed that his role in Superman Legacy was axed as a result of his remarks and that he was “a little bit bitter about losing the role.”

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bassem Youssef and James Gunn
Bassem Youssef and James Gunn | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Bassem Youssef, a comedian and TV host, is not in Superman Legacy, according to James Gunn. The writer-director added this is because Youssef's character was left out of the script, and this has nothing to do with his contentious remarks. In October 2023, Youssef the situation in Gaza in a widely shared interview with Piers Morgan. The actor has now claimed that his role in Superman Legacy was axed as a result of his remarks and that he was “a little bit bitter about losing the role.”

James Gunn defends Bassem Youssef’s firing from Superman Legacy

Gunn took to his X handle and shared a news article stating that the role Youssef was approached to play had been completely removed from the script and it happened before his remarks regarding Palestine. Sharing the article, the director wrote, “This is accurate.”

 

In another post, he added that Youssef and I are now on the same page. "There isn't one word against another. [Bassem] and I talked and we're good. I understand how he thought things might be (which he was clear about in his interview), and I told him the whole story," he wrote. 

Bassem Youssef’s speculations about his firing 

Youssef claimed in a Salon interview that was released on Thursday that he lost the role of Superman: Legacy as a result of his criticism of Israel and support for Palestine. The actor said, “I was a little bit bitter about losing the role, and I was kind of very sad… In the United States of America, you can talk about Joe Biden, you can talk about Donald Trump, but you cannot criticize a foreign government, which is kind of, like, very sad, you know? And then because of that, I was cast in the movie Superman, and then they told me, 'We changed the script,' after this Piers Morgan interview, and I want to assume good faith. I want to believe that this is true.”

Bassem Youssef

 

Youssef's doubt about his firing over the pro-Palestine comment makes sense as several other actors have lost their jobs as a result of their remarks. After Melissa Barrera backed Palestine, Spyglass removed her from the upcoming Scream 7. Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon left the project as a result of her departure. Fans of Stranger Things threatened to cancel the show unless Noah Schnapp’s character died in the series. Schnapp faced criticism for his support of Israel. However, the hit show on Netflix hasn't removed him for the upcoming season.

Published February 17th, 2024 at 08:24 IST

