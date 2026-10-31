J&K CM Omar Abdullah Marries Journalist Nidhi Razdan in Private Ceremony, Shares Wedding Pictures

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah married journalist Nidhi Razdan at a private ceremony on Friday.



The CM shared glimpses from his wedding on his X. In the pictures, the couple can be seen posing for the camera with beaming smiles.

One of the photographs captured Omar Abdullah standing with his wife Nidhi on an ornate wooden staircase adorned with floral arrangements and framed artwork. The couple is dressed in traditional attire, marking a special occasion in their life together.

Another photograph captured Nidhi and Omar Abdullah posing together in front of a floral arch adorned with pink and white blossoms.

While sharing the photos, Omar Abdullah wrote, "A new journey began yesterday."

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Nidhi Razdan is an Indian journalist, television anchor and author, best known for hosting the popular news show ‘Left, Right & Centre’. She has over two decades of experience in journalism.

Under the leadership of CM Omar Abdullah, the union territory marked the first International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir this year.

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