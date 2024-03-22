×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 17th, 2022 at 06:22 IST

Justin Bieber observes moment of silence for Buffalo shooting victims at his concert

Singer Justin Bieber held a moment of silence for the victims of the Buffalo supermarket shooting during his concert in the city. Read on to know more.

Reported by: Princia Hendriques
Justin Bieber
Image: Instagram/@JustinBieber, AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On April 15, 2022, 10 people lost their lives at a Buffalo supermarket at the hands of a teenager identified as Payton Gendron. In his shooting rage which was broadcasted live before he surrendered to the authorities, the gunman ended up killing 11 Black people and two white. As per AP, authorities believe that the crime was racially motivated. 

As per the outlet, Grendon had travelled 200 miles from his Conklin, New York, to the Buffalo supermarket which was situated in a predominantly Black neighbourhood. A racial epithet scrawled on his rifle and number 14 referencing a white supremacist slogan, both of which were acquired from the screenshots taken during the Twitch broadcast,  pointed towards the racially propelled intentions of the gunman. During his concert in the city, Bieber addressed the grim situation and honoured the victims of the attack. 

Justin Bieber honours victims of Buffalo shooting

As per People, the 28-year-old addressed the disturbing crime that took place in New York during his concert in the city. Before going on the stage, in the video shared by the young singer, he is heard telling his crew, ‘’You guys probably heard what happened,’’ Describing it as ‘Pretty horrible stuff’, he continued, ‘’I'm looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best and having a good time and bringing joy to the city,’’

He shared another clip where he is addressing the crowd by saying, ‘’As you know, there's been tragedy in the city, but what we're gonna do tonight, is we're gonna honor those people". He proceeded to ask the crowd to take a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting and added, ‘’That would mean a lot to me.’’

Additionally, the singer called for a change in the world and condemned the act of racism that claimed the lives of 10 innocent people. He said of the Buffalo shooting, 

‘’So much racial injustice. And as you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical. But what you and I get to do, is we get to be the difference makers. We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our families and our loved ones, who continue to be allies.", stated. 


(With inputs from AP)

Advertisement

Published May 17th, 2022 at 06:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results

BSEB topper verification

a few seconds ago
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity

Tennis Star Leander Paes

a few seconds ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

Eurozone fiscal stance

a few seconds ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

2 minutes ago
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor to declare Bihar Board results

BSEB Inter Results Date

3 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Startup funding slumps

4 minutes ago
Top Electoral Bonds Donor Funded MK Stalin's DMK With Rs 509 Crore, Reveals Data

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

7 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar to gain

8 minutes ago
PM Modi Bhutan Visit

PM Modi In Bhutan

9 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

10 minutes ago
K Kavitha

SC Denies to Bail

10 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

19 minutes ago
BJP's poster war against AAP

BJP Poster Attack on AAP

19 minutes ago
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis at CSK

Gaikwad & Du Plessis

20 minutes ago
IT Stocks

IT stocks drop

20 minutes ago
Varun Tej in Operation Valentine

OTT: Operation Valentine

23 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

Boeing crisis

27 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Reviews

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo