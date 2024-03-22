Advertisement

On April 15, 2022, 10 people lost their lives at a Buffalo supermarket at the hands of a teenager identified as Payton Gendron. In his shooting rage which was broadcasted live before he surrendered to the authorities, the gunman ended up killing 11 Black people and two white. As per AP, authorities believe that the crime was racially motivated.

As per the outlet, Grendon had travelled 200 miles from his Conklin, New York, to the Buffalo supermarket which was situated in a predominantly Black neighbourhood. A racial epithet scrawled on his rifle and number 14 referencing a white supremacist slogan, both of which were acquired from the screenshots taken during the Twitch broadcast, pointed towards the racially propelled intentions of the gunman. During his concert in the city, Bieber addressed the grim situation and honoured the victims of the attack.

Justin Bieber honours victims of Buffalo shooting

As per People, the 28-year-old addressed the disturbing crime that took place in New York during his concert in the city. Before going on the stage, in the video shared by the young singer, he is heard telling his crew, ‘’You guys probably heard what happened,’’ Describing it as ‘Pretty horrible stuff’, he continued, ‘’I'm looking forward to tonight, looking forward to getting on stage and doing what we do best and having a good time and bringing joy to the city,’’

He shared another clip where he is addressing the crowd by saying, ‘’As you know, there's been tragedy in the city, but what we're gonna do tonight, is we're gonna honor those people". He proceeded to ask the crowd to take a moment of silence for the victims of the shooting and added, ‘’That would mean a lot to me.’’

Additionally, the singer called for a change in the world and condemned the act of racism that claimed the lives of 10 innocent people. He said of the Buffalo shooting,

‘’So much racial injustice. And as you and I both know, racism is evil and it is diabolical. But what you and I get to do, is we get to be the difference makers. We get to be the people who continue to have the conversations with our friends and our families and our loved ones, who continue to be allies.", stated.



(With inputs from AP)