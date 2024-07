Published 15:44 IST, July 23rd 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Tops IMDb's List Of Most Popular Indian Movies Of 2024 So Far

Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin, has topped the IMDb list of Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024. It features Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.