×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated September 9th, 2023 at 16:39 IST

Kamala Harris to honour 50th anniversary of hip-hop at her DC residence

Nearly 20 acts are said to be participating in this party, partnering with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban for the event.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Kamala Harris
A file photo of Kamala Harris | Image: X | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The US Vice President Kamala Harris is throwing a house party to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop music, and honour its legacy at her residence in Washington D.C.

Nearly 20 acts are said to be participating in this party, partnering with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective and Live Nation Urban for the event. Some of the big hip-hop names performing at the event, performers include Common, MC Lyte, Jeezy and Roxanne Shante, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This commemoration will mark the first time a sitting Vice President has hosted a celebration of this kind. As such, more than 400 guests — including musicians, artists, industry leaders and cultural trail blazers will be attending.

The party was scheduled for September 8, though reportedly was shifted to September 9 due to reasons unknown.

Harris will speak at the event and discuss hip-hop’s profound impact on American culture and how the genre has reached people around the world. She will also highlight and reinforce the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to celebrating the arts.

“The Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective have had a tremendous year paying tribute to and honoring the legacy of Hip-Hop in its milestone 50th year. Taking the celebration to our nation’s capital alongside Vice President Harris is truly something special and I look forward to a historic day,” Harvey Mason jr., president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.

The White House paid homage to hip-hop during its Juneteenth event in June, where Method Man spoke at the inaugural concert. “This concert is a fitting way to recognise Juneteenth and express this part of our shared American history,” he said at the time.

“For it is through music that African-Americans found community and sought solace. Music has the power to uplift us, to enrich our minds and nourish our souls.”

He added: “From spirituals to gospel, R&B, jazz, rock, soul, and yes y’all, 50 years of Hip Hop, ya heard?! Each generation of Black musicians, artists and thought leaders have channeled the struggles of their lifetime into the American soundtrack.”

Advertisement

Published September 9th, 2023 at 16:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Possible list of BJP

BJP Releases 5th List

a few seconds ago
GT vs MI live updates

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live

4 minutes ago
Riyan Parag

Pathan on Parag

7 minutes ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Top run-scorers

12 minutes ago
EPFO

EPFO adds 16.02 lakh net

17 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
IIT Guwahati student held

IIT Guwahati student held

30 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

30 minutes ago
BJP MP and Union Minister VK Singh

General VK Singh

31 minutes ago
Folk Dancer Dies Of Electric Shock In Rajasthan's Sikar

Folk Dancer Dies

34 minutes ago
Representative image of poisoning death.

Hungary Rally Deaths

37 minutes ago
Congress MP Naveen Jindal likely to join BJP

Naveen Jindal Quits Cong

43 minutes ago
India's 4th Anniversary of Covid-19 Lockdown

Covid-19 Lockdown

an hour ago
S Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

an hour ago
Moscow Attack: As Russia Mourns, Families of Missing Victims Wonder If They Are Alive

Moscow Attack

an hour ago
Faf du Plessis

Faf's 5 wicket hauls

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya booed

an hour ago
Housing

Housing.com acquisition

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RR vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match: Dream11 Fantasy tips, pitch, weather and more

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories10 hours ago

  4. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo