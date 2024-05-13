Advertisement

Yash is currently busy preparing for his upcoming movie Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The actor, who announced the film last year, kicked off the shooting in March 2024. Yash was supposed to share the screen space with Kareena Kapoor in the movie, marking her debut in Kannada cinema. However, seems like that will not be happening anymore as the actress has decided to walk out of the film. In recent developments, Huma has joined the Yash starrer but she will not be replacing Kareena in the movie.

Huma Qureshi comes onboard Toxic?

As per recent media reports, Huma Qureshi has been cast in a key role in Toxic, but sources claim she won't be taking the place of anyone else. The Valimai star has signed a new, high-profile part in this major motion picture.

The insider further shared details about the production of the movie and added, “Yash recently flew out to the US to explore the options out there for world-class VFX. Toxic is going to be Yash's first truly international project, He wants the film to look global. The film may have two versions, a pan-India and an international version. It will also be dubbed into multiple Indian languages."

Nayanthara replaces Kareena Kapoor in Toxic?

Meanwhile, director Geethu Mohandas and Yash have met with Nayanthara on several occasions over the past few weeks and the discussions are moving in the right path. If she agrees to the project, the actress will be replacing Kareena in the movie. Nayanthara will be playing the role of Yash’s sister in Toxic and will have a meaty part to her credit.

The story of Toxic is reportedly based on the Goan Drug Cartel. The film is being bankrolled by KVN Production along with the lead star Yash himself. This will be Yash's first film as a producer under his banner Monster Mind Creations. It is expected to hit the theatres in April 2025.