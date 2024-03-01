English
After Thalapthy Vijay, KGF Star Yash To Make His Political Entry? Actor Reacts

Yash recently made a public appearance in Bellary, Karnataka for the Sree Amrutheshwara Temple's inauguration, where he was questioned about politics.

Vijay and Yash
Image:Instagram
After Thalapathy Vijay announced his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in February this year, speculations about other south stars making their foray into politics started surfacing online. Some even asked about Kannada actor Yash’s political ambitions. Recently, while attending a public event the KGF star put all the rumours to rest once and for all. 

Yash expresses his disinterest in politics

Yash recently made a public appearance in Bellary, Karnataka on Thursday, February 29. His presence at the Sree Amrutheshwara Temple's inauguration attracted a sizable number of adoring fans. The actor was dressed up in a purple bandana and a yellow kurta pajama for his temple visit and was snapped interacting with his admirers. 

 

At the same event, Yash was questioned about politics but the actor chose to ignore it due to his disinterest in politics. "I have no interest in politics," he said, dismissing the subject without going into further detail.

Vijay announces his political party

Yash’s denial of having any political ambition came after a few weeks of Vijay’s announcement of his political party, Tamizha Vetri Kazhagam. The actor made the announcement on social media platform X and issued a statement in this regard.

 

He tweeted,” We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for General and Executive Council Meeting." Vijay also confirmed his retirement from acting. The Leo star said that he will "completely involve himself in politics of public service" and confirmed ending his stint in movies after wrapping up his current work commitments. Now, all eyes will be on Vijay's upcoming films- The Greatest Of All Time with Venkat Prabhu, Thalapathy 69 and Thalapathy 70.

