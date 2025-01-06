Ahead Of Yash's Birthday, KGF Star Teases Fans With New Poster From His Upcoming Film Toxic

KGF Fame Yash is all geared up for the upcoming film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups. The makers of the film have shared a cryptic poster on social media which has left fans buzzing with excitement. An update regarding film will be shared on the occasion of Yash's birthday, i.e. on January 8, 2025.

Makers share new poster of Yash upcoming starrer Toxic

Yash’s Toxic, one of the highly anticipated films of 2025, will mark the actor’s comeback after the blockbuster 2022 film KGF: Chapter 2.

Makers of the film KVN Productions took to Instagram and shared a poster from the film. The poster also hints a special reveal for his fans on Yash’s birthday with the date 8-1-25 and the time 10:25 am. As soon as the poster was revealed, the comment section was flooded with comments and creating excitement amongst fans. One user wrote, “Best wishes from fans. Another user wrote, “Finally intoxicating, waiting for it”. “Rocky bhai is back” wrote the third user.

What do we know about Yash’s upcoming project Toxic?

Toxic is helmed by Geetu Mohandas and it will explore the dark world of the drug mafia in the 1950s. In the movie, Yash is expected to play the role of drug lord. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.

Poster of Toxic | Source: IMDb