Advertisement

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been successfully inaugurated today, January 22. The grand ceremony was attended by numerous celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Those celebs who were unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha, took to their social media handle to share their excitement on the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol and congratulated the Indian for the same.

Among all is Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, who took to his social media handle to state that the country has been lighted after 500 years of darkness.

Advertisement

From here, we rise: Kichcha Sudeep

Taking to his X handle, Kichcha Sudeep dropped a video in which we can see the image of Lord Ram. He can be seen lighting a lamp in front of the image and decorating the table with flowers. The video concluded with a text that reads, "Jai Shri Ram".

Advertisement

His shoulders our strength,

His chest our ambition,

His hands our valour,

His feet our salvation,

In his form, the essence of all creation.

So it begins, From here we rise! The prana-prathishta Of a nation, Of a people, Of light after 500 years of dark.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/LzzJ1Ohx2c — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 22, 2024

In the post, he wrote, "His shoulders are strength, his chest our ambition, his hands our valor, and his feet our salvation; in his form, he is the essence of all creation. So it begins. From here, we rise! The prana-prathishta of a nation, of a people, of light after 500 years of darkness.”

Advertisement

(A file photo of Kichcha Sudeep | Image: Instagram)

He shared a post, thanking PM Narendra Modi for giving the nation this memorable moment. He dropped a long post and captioned it as, "Thanks to our honourable prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji for giving us this moment. #JaiShriRam".

Thanks to our honorable prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji for giving us this moment.#JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/yyUMtwXD1y — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 22, 2024

What's next for Kichcha Sudeep

The superstar was last seen in 2022, Vikrant Rona, which opened to negative reviews by the critics but received a positive response from the audience. Owing to the positive word of mouth, the film became the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release. Next, he will be seen in Max, Kichcha47 and Kichcha48.