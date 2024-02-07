Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Concludes, Kichcha Sudeep Says 'Light after 500 Yrs Of Darkness'

Kichcha Sudeep took to his social media handle to state that the country has been lighted after 500 years of darkness after the inauguration of Ram Mandir.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kichcha Sudeep
A file photo of Kichcha Sudeep. | Image:Kichcha Sudeep/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has been successfully inaugurated today, January 22. The grand ceremony was attended by numerous celebs such as Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Those celebs who were unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha, took to their social media handle to share their excitement on the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol and congratulated the Indian for the same.

Among all is Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep, who took to his social media handle to state that the country has been lighted after 500 years of darkness.

Advertisement

From here, we rise: Kichcha Sudeep

Taking to his X handle, Kichcha Sudeep dropped a video in which we can see the image of Lord Ram. He can be seen lighting a lamp in front of the image and decorating the table with flowers. The video concluded with a text that reads, "Jai Shri Ram".

Advertisement

In the post, he wrote, "His shoulders are strength, his chest our ambition, his hands our valor, and his feet our salvation; in his form, he is the essence of all creation. So it begins. From here, we rise! The prana-prathishta of a nation, of a people, of light after 500 years of darkness.”

Advertisement
Kichcha Sudeep receives threat letter claiming to leak private videos, actor says 'will give a befitting reply' - India Today
(A file photo of Kichcha Sudeep | Image: Instagram)

He shared a post, thanking PM Narendra Modi for giving the nation this memorable moment. He dropped a long post and captioned it as, "Thanks to our honourable prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji for giving us this moment. #JaiShriRam".

What's next for Kichcha Sudeep

The superstar was last seen in 2022, Vikrant Rona, which opened to negative reviews by the critics but received a positive response from the audience. Owing to the positive word of mouth, the film became the third highest-grossing Kannada film at the time of its release. Next, he will be seen in Max, Kichcha47 and Kichcha48.

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

17 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

18 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

19 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

28 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info8 minutes ago

  2. Jordan vs South Korea LIVE streaming: How to watch the AFC Asian Cup?

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. New Dish “Matki Idli” In Delhi, Netizens Reacted With Mixed Reactions

    Info12 minutes ago

  4. UMPIRE GIVES OUT when 3rd UMPIRE GAVE NOT OUT in AUS vs SA match

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Biden Forgets Name of Hamas During Truce Deal Speech

    World15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement