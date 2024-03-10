Advertisement

Actor-couple Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna are overjoyed to share the news of their first child together. Taking to social media, they posted a heartwarming photo of a baby's onesie adorned with the words 'Baby KrissMi' alongside a sonography image. With a caption that simply read, "Bless Us," the couple revealed that their bundle of joy is expected to arrive in September this year.

What did Milana Nagaraj say about embracing parenthood?

The excited Nagaraj told a media portal, "We discovered the pregnancy on New Year's Day. After getting the scan done and waiting for three months, we decided to share the news with our close family and friends first. We felt it was fitting to make the public announcement on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri."

Despite not actively planning to start a family, the 34-year-old actress added, “Krishna is immersed in multiple projects this year with very little free time. Nevertheless, we wanted to embrace parenthood while we are healthy and youthful.”

What more do we know about Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna?

The beloved stars of Love Mocktail tied the knot in 2021, celebrating their third wedding anniversary on February 14th this year. While Nagaraj expresses her happiness, she acknowledges the natural apprehensions that accompany the journey into motherhood. "Your mind and body undergo significant changes that you may not be fully prepared for. The initial two months were challenging for me, with nausea and fatigue dominating, but I am feeling much better now. One learns to adapt to whatever challenges come their way," she reflects.

With her recent film For Regn hitting the screens and another project titled Araam Aravind Swamy slated for release in the coming months, Nagaraj plans to prioritize her health as her due date approaches. "I will take the necessary rest my body requires and return to work when the time is right," she concluded.