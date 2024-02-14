Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Darshan's New Instagram Profile Picture Reveals His Devil Look? Here's The Truth

Kannada actor Darshan recently changed his Instagram display picture fueling the rumours of it being his first look from Devil. Know the truth about it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Darshan
Darshan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kannada superstar Darshan is gearing up to entertain audiences once again, this time with his upcoming film Devil. Helmed by director Prakash Veer who is known for Milana, this venture marks his second collaboration with Darshan. The duo first worked together on the 2017 film Tarak which also starred Sruthi Hariharan and Shanvi Srivastava.

Is Darshan’s new Instagram DP, his first look of Devil?

Fans recently caught a glimpse of Darshan's intriguing new look as he updated his Instagram profile picture. The display showcased his impressive persona donning a white suit paired with sleek black-framed glasses, likely reflecting his character's essence in Devil. While the motive behind this change remains undisclosed, it seems poised to synchronise Darshan's social media move with the character he portrays in Devil.

Director Prakash Veer revealed that while the project was announced in November, filming has yet to commence fully. Only a few scenes are shot owing to Darshan's prior commitments including him being busy in promoting his recent hit, Kaatera. Maintaining a layer of secrecy, the production team has spilt minimal updates, with just one poster released so far.

The movie has been musically tuned by Ajaneesh Loknath with Santhosh Rai Pathaje taking the cinematographer’s seat.

When is Devil’s next update coming?

Amid roaring anticipation, fans are eagerly counting down the days to Darshan's birthday on February 16, a customary occasion in South Indian cinema for unveiling details of upcoming projects. In sync with this tradition, the filmmaker has also promised to unveil the teaser of Devil on Darshan's birthday.

Darshan was last seen in Kaatera which proved to be a box office success. For this one, Darshan teamed up once again with Tharun Sudhir post the success of the 2021 action-packed drama Roberrt. Additionally, fans were treated to his cameo appearance in the wrestling drama Garadi directed by Yogaraj Bhat most recently.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:22 IST

