Darshan Thoogudeepa Announces D59 On His 47th Birthday, Film To Tell Story Of Sindhoora Lakshmana

Darshan, who is celebrating his 47th birthday today, made many announcements regarding his upcoming films. Along with sharing updates about films that were already announced, Karnataka's Challenging star also announced a new film, tentatively titled D59. The actor took to his official X handle to share the movie announcement. The film, which is yet to get its title is going to be a period drama. The makers will be telling the story of Sindhoora Lakshmana -- Indian Revolutionary Fighter from Karnataka.

Darshan announces D59

Darshan Thoogudeepa took to his X handle to share a poster of himself from the film. In the poster, the actor can be seen posing in a rustic rural look, wearing a kurta and veshti and holding an axe, while keeping a gun on his back. The poster didn't reveal Darshan's face. However, he is seen showing his back to the camera.

Sharing the poster, the actor wrote, “ವೀರ ಸಿಂಧೂರ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಣನ ಸಾಹಸಗಾಥೆ” We are beyond thrilled & excited to announce #D59 - the saga of #SindhooraLakshmana.

Who was Sindhoora Lakshmana?

Sindhoora Lakshmana was an Indian revolutionary fighter, born in Sindhur village in a Kannada-speaking Valmiki Nayaka family. Now the place falls in Jath taluk of Sangli district, which is in Maharashtra. Sindhoora Lakshmana is known for fighting in the independence movement against British Colonial rule in India.

He is regarded as a hero and freedom fighter in the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra due to his redistribution of colonial taxes to the poor people of the region. Several films and plays are based on the revolutionary's life.

In fact, in 1977, a film was made in the Kannada language itself on his life titled Veera Sindhoora Lakshmana.