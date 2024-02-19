Advertisement

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa recently celebrated his 47th birthday. The actor just before his birthday had requested his fans to celebrate his birthday calmly keeping everyone's safety in mind. As his fans followed his request and also helped many orphanages and old age homes on the occasion of his birthday on February 16, the actor on Monday penned a heartfelt note on his social media handles, thanking his fans.

Darshan pens an emotional note for fans days after his birthday

On February 19, three days after his 47th birthday, the Kaateera star took to his X handle to share an emotional note with his fans. Sharing a photo of himself from a temple, the actor wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to the fans and the police personnel who appreciated my loving request and cooperated in the birthday celebration in a calm manner. My endless and endless greetings to my dear friends, friends from the film industry, all media friends, political dignitaries, and beloved celebrities who have wished me on my birthday. On the occasion of my birthday, my congratulations to the fans who have served their best in many orphanages and old age homes."

He concluded his post with the words, "This love of yours can never be priced. Dhanyosmi Karnataka."

Darshan's upcoming films

Darshan on his birthday shared several updates regarding his upcoming films and also announced a new Kannada film. The makers of Darshan starrer Devil The Hero shared a teaser from the film, giving a close look into the actor's unique character.

Our #DevilTheHero first look glimpse is out now 🙂 Hope it resounded well with everyonehttps://t.co/zMpS7tM1TO@Vaishnostudios_ pic.twitter.com/rx3LfznGk9 — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) February 16, 2024

On the same day, the makers of the untiled project of the actor with filmmaker Prem also revealed a motion poster, where Darshan's feet can be seen and a gada, hinting that his role is inspired by Lord Hanuman. At the end of the motion poster, the actor can also be heard saying, "Jai Shri Ram."

Last but not least, the actor who is basking in the success of his recently released film Kaateera, announced his 59th film. The project, tentatively titled D50 is going to be based on the life of Indian revolutionalist Sindhoora Lakshmana.

