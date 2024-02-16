English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Darshan Thooogudeepa Is A True Devil In His Latest Film With Prakash Veer | WATCH

On February 15, at 11:59 PM, the makers of Devil: The Hero shared the first look teaser of the film to celebrate the 47th birthday of Challenging Star Darshan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Darshan Thoogudeepa
Darshan Thoogudeepa | Image:Screengrab of Devil The Hero teaser
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kannada superstar famously known as Challenging star Darshan recently shared a glimpse of himself from his upcoming film Devil The Hero. The actor, who is mostly seen in the roles of a family man or man of the masses, for a change has taken up a completely different avatar for his latest film, where he is playing the role of a badass with a cigarette and gun. Darshan's dressing sense in this film is also unique from all the other films he has done previously. The glimpse of his film was shared at 11:59 PM on February 15 just a minute before his 47th birthday.

Darshan Shares Glimpse Of Devil: The Hero

The two-minute-long video shows Darshan in a stylish avatar. He can be seen lighting up a cigarette and pointing a gun at someone. The actor throughout the video can be seen showing a cool vibe with a quirky smile on his face. At the end of the video, Darshan can be seen vibing to the music playing in the background.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Devil: The Hero

Devil:  The Hero, directed by filmmaker Prakash Veer, is backed by Jayamma. Music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath is behind the film's music. The makers are yet to reveal the female lead of Devil as well as the release date of the Darshan starrer. 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

9 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

an hour ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo