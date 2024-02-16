Advertisement

Kannada superstar famously known as Challenging star Darshan recently shared a glimpse of himself from his upcoming film Devil The Hero. The actor, who is mostly seen in the roles of a family man or man of the masses, for a change has taken up a completely different avatar for his latest film, where he is playing the role of a badass with a cigarette and gun. Darshan's dressing sense in this film is also unique from all the other films he has done previously. The glimpse of his film was shared at 11:59 PM on February 15 just a minute before his 47th birthday.

Our #DevilTheHero first look glimpse is out now 🙂 Hope it resounded well with everyonehttps://t.co/zMpS7tM1TO@Vaishnostudios_ pic.twitter.com/rx3LfznGk9 — Darshan Thoogudeepa (@dasadarshan) February 16, 2024

Darshan Shares Glimpse Of Devil: The Hero

The two-minute-long video shows Darshan in a stylish avatar. He can be seen lighting up a cigarette and pointing a gun at someone. The actor throughout the video can be seen showing a cool vibe with a quirky smile on his face. At the end of the video, Darshan can be seen vibing to the music playing in the background.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Devil: The Hero

Devil: The Hero, directed by filmmaker Prakash Veer, is backed by Jayamma. Music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath is behind the film's music. The makers are yet to reveal the female lead of Devil as well as the release date of the Darshan starrer.