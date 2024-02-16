Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:04 IST
Darshan Thooogudeepa Is A True Devil In His Latest Film With Prakash Veer | WATCH
On February 15, at 11:59 PM, the makers of Devil: The Hero shared the first look teaser of the film to celebrate the 47th birthday of Challenging Star Darshan.
Kannada superstar famously known as Challenging star Darshan recently shared a glimpse of himself from his upcoming film Devil The Hero. The actor, who is mostly seen in the roles of a family man or man of the masses, for a change has taken up a completely different avatar for his latest film, where he is playing the role of a badass with a cigarette and gun. Darshan's dressing sense in this film is also unique from all the other films he has done previously. The glimpse of his film was shared at 11:59 PM on February 15 just a minute before his 47th birthday.
Darshan Shares Glimpse Of Devil: The Hero
The two-minute-long video shows Darshan in a stylish avatar. He can be seen lighting up a cigarette and pointing a gun at someone. The actor throughout the video can be seen showing a cool vibe with a quirky smile on his face. At the end of the video, Darshan can be seen vibing to the music playing in the background.
What more do we know about Devil: The Hero
Devil: The Hero, directed by filmmaker Prakash Veer, is backed by Jayamma. Music composer B Ajaneesh Loknath is behind the film's music. The makers are yet to reveal the female lead of Devil as well as the release date of the Darshan starrer.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:04 IST
