Advertisement

Kannada sci-fi thriller Blink, starring Dheekshith Shetty and Chaithra J. Achar in lead roles, has found itself in soup. The film which released in March this year has leaked on pirated sites. The movie marks the directorial debut of Srinidhi Bengaluru.

HD print of Blink leaked online

The movie hit the big screens, alongside other Kannada movies, facing a huge clash. However, the makers managed to keep the movie in the theatres for about 50 days and meantime they signed the deal with Amazon Prime Video. it was reported that the steramer has uploaded the movie a couple of days ago, but there has been no update as to when it would be made public.

Amid this, it has been reported that the movie has made its way to multiple piracy sites and it appears to be in HD print quality.

Advertisement

(A still from Blink | Image: Instagram)

I really don’t know how that happened: Producer AJ Ravichandra

The movie is still unavailable on Prime Video. Producer AJ Ravichandra confirmed that a "web-rip" copy has been circulated. he is currently working with an anti-piracy organissation to take the links down. “The film is not out on Prime yet, but it’s been leaked already. I really don’t know how that happened, but financially it will affect us if people don’t watch it on the streamer,” says Ravichandra, who’s got a pay-per-view deal.

Advertisement

(A poster of Blink | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Blink?

Apart from Dheekshith and Chaithra, the movie also stars Mandara Battalahalli, Vishal Jaivik and Gopalkrishna Deshpande, in supporting roles. The movie follows Dheekshith's character Apurva, a 24-year-old resident of Bengaluru, tries to uncover about his father. In a wake to know the truth behing what really hapened to his father, he gets to a very uncomfortable truth. The character has an ability to control blinking. The movie is produced by Ravichandra A J under Janani Pictures in his maiden production.