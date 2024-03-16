×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Did Kareena Kapoor Khan Just CONFIRM Being A Part Of Yash Starrer Toxic?

Kareena Kapoor, during a fan interaction, hinted at doing a "very big" Pan-India South film after her upcoming movie Crew, starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kareena Kapoor
Yash (L), Kareena Kapoor (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Crew and to promote her film, the actress recently interacted with her fans via Zoom call. The actress answered their questions, but among all one answer grabbed our attention. Kareena hinted that she might make her South cinema debut.

Earlier, speculations have been rife that Kareena is set to star opposite Yash in his upcoming highly anticipated film Toxic. Now, with Kareena confirming that she has a "very big" South film lined up, it seems Toxic reports are true.

Kareena Kapoor to star in a pan-India South film

A video is going viral from Kareena Kapoor's recent interaction via Zoom call where she said, "I might be doing a very big South film". She added, "It’s like, all pan-India so I don’t know where I’ll be shooting, but I’m excited for all my fans to know that it’s going to be the first time that I will be doing this."  

(A file photo of Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of Sara Ali Khan | Image: Instagram)

 

A Reddit user shared the video and captioned it "So I think Kareena's film with Yash is confirmed! She said this on a Zoom meeting with her fans yesterday."

 

So I think Kareena's film with Yash is confirmed! She said this on a zoom meeting with her fans yesterday.
byu/Adorable_Name_1565 inBollyBlindsNGossip

 

If this report turns out to be true then the film will mark Kareena's Kannada debut.

When Kareena Kapoor requested the fans to refrain from such rumours

In January, Kareena's team reportedly released a statement, urging the media to refrain from premature conjecture regarding her next project and its star cast. The statement read, “There have been many speculations doing the rounds about Kareena Kapoor Khan's next film. While we understand the excitement and the anticipation, we request the media to refrain from premature conjecture about her next project and its star cast. Something very exciting is coming up very soon and we request everyone to wait for the official announcement. - Kareena Kapoor Khan team.”

 

(A poster of Toxic | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Toxic | Image: Instagram)

What do we know about Toxic?

Yash, known for the success of KGF and KGF 2, recently announced his forthcoming project titled Toxic. This venture marks his collaboration with acclaimed director Geetu Mohandas. In the film, Yash will reportedly romance two heroines.

Toxic went on the floors in December last year and will hit the silver screens on April 10, 2025.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

