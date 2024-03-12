×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

Is Yash Trying To Hide His Toxic Look Lately? Here's What The Viral Photos Suggest

As per the latest viral photos of Yash, the actor is trying to hide his new look for his upcoming film Toxic.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Yash
Yash | Image:X
KGF star Yash's latest obsession with beanies and skullies has left fans wondering if the actor is hiding his new look. Yash is currently busy shooting for the film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-ups and it is believed that the actor is hiding his film look under beanies.

Is Yash trying to hide his Toxic look?

The Googly star was recently spotted with his wife and actor Radhika Pandit at a birthday party. During this, the actor was seen wearing a purple suit and blazer. However, what caught people's attention was the actor's silk scarf which he used to cover his hair.

Just a few days after the event, the actor was once again spotted and he was seen covering his hair with a beanie.

This has got Yash's fans talking on social media with most of them concluding that the actor is trying to hide his new hairstyle from his upcoming film Toxic.

What's adding to the curiosity is the only poster that was released from the film that featured the actor's face masked with a long magician's cap, hiding his look.

What do we know about Toxic?

The title of Yash's film Toxic was revealed on December 8. For the film, the actor has collaborated with Geetu Mohandas for the first time. She is famously known for her work in Malayalam cinema.

According to reports, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is also associated with the film. However, an official announcement is awaited.

When Yash talked about his film Toxic

Just before his birthday on January 8 this year, the actor shared a note for his fans in Kannada and English. In the note, he mentioned how his fans' excitement around his new film Toxic makes him happy. He wrote, "It's been nearly a month since we announced Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, and the love and appreciation you have showered means the world to me. Your excitement, reactions, theories, and analysis encourage me to do more."

What's more for Yash?

Apart from Toxic, Yash is also said to have joined Nitesh Tiwari's cast of Ramayana. The actor will reportedly play the role of Ravana. A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One; however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One."

Published March 11th, 2024 at 23:35 IST

