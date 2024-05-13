Advertisement

After Alia Bhatt and Rashmika Mandanna, Kannada actress Jyothi Rai is the recent victim of deepfake videos and photos. A few days ago, Jyothi Rai was creating a heavy buzz on the internet after her private photos and videos took over cyberspace. Now, the actress has reacted and taken stern action by filing a complaint with the cyber cell.

Who is Jyothi Rai?

First, let us introduce you to the actress who is busy making headlines. The actress is a popular Kannada TV actress who has so far worked in over 20 TV shows, including Bande Baratava Kaala. Apart from the small screen, she has also forayed into the film industry and featured in movies such as Sitarama Kalyana, Gandhada Gudi, 99 and Diya Varnapatala.

Apart from her professional life, the actress is married to Suku Poorvaj, a filmmaker, known for movies, such as Sukra, Matarani Mounamedi and A Masterpiece.

Why is Jyothi Rai creating a buzz on the internet?

A few days ago, a portal reported that several intimate videos of the actress were circulating on social media. The actress didn't issue a statement then, but now we have learned that she has taken legal action by filing a complaint against the perpetrators. In her complaint, she expressed concern about the use of AI technology and stated, "I am traumatised by these messages and I request you to take proper and prompt action against such persons as my reputation and the reputation of my family is in danger. Also if no action is taken against these persons, then there would be irreparable damage that I have to suffer. I have made a note of all the user IDs for your perusal and investigation."

How is Jyothi Rai dealing with the situation?

Amid the ongoing controversy, Jyothi offered prayers at the Tirupati temple with her husband Suku. She shared a series of photos from her visit and expressed her happiness about visiting the temple. "Excellent Darshana in TirumalaTirupati and Sri Kalahasti. Om Namah Shivaya. Om Namo Venkatesaaya," read the caption.

Currently, she is seen in the Telugu TV show Guppedantha Manasu.