Kaatera, which debuted in theatres at the end of December of last year, was a box-office success. Within days of the film's release, fan clubs and unofficial trackers of lead actor Darshan Thoogudeepa started posting figures, despite the team's lack of an official statement regarding its total receipts. Producer Rockline Venkatesh had denied reports that the movie was breaking records from the very beginning, but these reports continued to surface every two to three days. Now, the producer has issued a statement about the same.

Venkatesh claims Kaatera did not earn Rs 200 Crore at the box office

At the 50-day celebration of Kaatera at Prasanna Theatre in Bengaluru, Venkatesh addressed the issue of fake numbers propagated by industry trackers and fan pages. He revealed that ever since the reports of the film crossing the mark of Rs 200 Crore emerged on the internet the enforcement departments (ED) have sent 4 notices to them demanding the box office receipts of the movie.

Venkatesh claims that he encouraged the ED to ask people who had published information about Kaatera's box office receipts to provide evidence for their claims, and he shared the information with them in the form of contacts or links to articles.

Rockline Venkatesh about #Kaatera Fake collection & "Number Game."



Rockline Venkatesh about #Kaatera Fake collection & "Number Game."

Real numbers were shared with ED, says Venkatesh

He continued, saying that the departments in question have been given access to the actual numbers and collection statements that he got from the movie. Interestingly, a few members of Kaatera's main cast have previously shared these fan-made posters that claimed to have raised Rs 200 crore.

