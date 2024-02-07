Advertisement

Anand Pandit launched five big-budget films in Bengaluru in the presence of the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. The films launched under RC Studios which is a pan-Indian motion picture production, distribution, and acquisition company. The films included in the list are Kabzaa 2, P.O.K., Father, Dog, and Sri Ramabana Charita.

Presenter Anand Pandit's movies will be made under differenmt filmmakers. The first two films Kabzaa 2 and P.O.K. will be directed by R Chandru while Father will be a Rajamohan directorial. The directors for Sri Ramabana Charita and Dog have not been finalised yet. The information was given through an official statement.

Anand Pandit's insight on the big launch

During the presentation of the five films Anand Pandit shared his take on this launch. The presenter while talking about the same said, "I am thrilled to back these five projects and it was a great honour to be present at their launch. This day signals a new era in truly pan-Indian film-making. This was a historic moment and I wish RC Studios the very best and hope they reach many more cinematic milestones."

Further details about the films are still awaited. Prior to this Anand Pandit was in the headlines for his 60th birthday celebration. The evening saw the presence of all A-listers of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Ritesh Deshmukh, and many more. Alongside his 60th birthday, he also celebrated the completion of 20 years of his construction company. Anand Pandit is a builder, besides being a film producer and distributor.

