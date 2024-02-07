Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Kabzaa 2, Father: Anand Pandit, CM Siddaramaiah Launch Slate Of 5 New Big-Budget Kannada Films

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah marked his presence at the launch of presenter Anand Pandit's five big-budget films in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Anand Pandit
Anand Pandit | Image:Anand Pandit
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anand Pandit launched five big-budget films in Bengaluru in the presence of the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday. The films launched under RC Studios which is a pan-Indian motion picture production, distribution, and acquisition company. The films included in the list are Kabzaa 2, P.O.K., Father, Dog, and Sri Ramabana Charita.

Anand Pandit launches five big-budget films in Bengaluru

Presenter Anand Pandit's movies will be made under differenmt filmmakers. The first two films Kabzaa 2 and P.O.K. will be directed by R Chandru while Father will be a Rajamohan directorial. The directors for Sri Ramabana Charita and Dog have not been finalised yet. The information was given through an official statement.

Anand Pandit launches five big-budget films in Bengaluru I Image: File

Anand Pandit's insight on the big launch

During the presentation of the five films Anand Pandit shared his take on this launch. The presenter while talking about the same said, "I am thrilled to back these five projects and it was a great honour to be present at their launch. This day signals a new era in truly pan-Indian film-making. This was a historic moment and I wish RC Studios the very best and hope they reach many more cinematic milestones."

Anand Pandit's insight on the big launch I Image: File

Further details about the films are still awaited. Prior to this Anand Pandit was in the headlines for his 60th birthday celebration. The evening saw the presence of all A-listers of Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Sunil Shetty, Kartik Aaryan, Kajol, Ritesh Deshmukh, and many more. Alongside his 60th birthday, he also celebrated the completion of 20 years of his construction company. Anand Pandit is a builder, besides being a film producer and distributor.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

