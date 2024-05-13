Kannada Actor Chetan Chandra Grievously Injured After Mob Attack In Bengaluru

Advertisement

Chetan Chandra, who is known for his performance in Premism, was attacked by a mob on Sunday, May 12. The actor took to his social media handle to share a video explaining about the incident and seek justice.

Why Chetan Chandra was attacked by an angry gang?

In the video, the Kannada actor can be seen sharing an ordeal and shared that he and his mother were returning from a temple on the occasion of Mother's Day when the attack happened in Kaggalipura, Bengaluru. Actors nose was broken and he filmed the video with blood stains on his face and clothes. He said a seemingly drunk man followed him and damaged his car. "I saw that a man was trying to rob them. So, I approached him regarding the car damage. A few minutes later, a group of 20 people, including a woman, gathered and started assaulting me," he added.

Showing his injuries, the actor said they attacked him and broke his nose. He received initial treatment from the police. However, the mob consisting of 12 men and a woman, damaged his car yet again. "Very bad experience, need justice," read the caption.

What is the update on the case?

Kaggalipura police station registered the case and one suspect has been arrested while others will be arrested as the investigation progresses. The incident is reported to be a case of road rage.

Meanwhile, Chetan made his acting debut in 2008 with the movie PUC alongside Harshika Poonacha but rose to fame with Premism (2010). He has also starred in the movies such as Rahadhani, Jarasandha and Plus. He was last seen in Melody Drama (2023). He is also known for his appearance in the television serial, Sathyam Shivam Sundaram.