Updated February 13th, 2024 at 17:29 IST
Kannada Films Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye To Re-release On Valentine's Day
On Valentine's Day, among the many films that are lined up for re-releases, Kannada romantic dramas are also set for a special one day release.
On Valentine's Day, many classic romantic dramas across languages are set to release on February 14. Two iconic romantic Kannada films have also joined the list. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side A (2023) starring Rakshit Shetty and Swathi Mutthina Male (2023) Haniye starring Arpith Adyar and Sandhya Arakere is all set to hit the theaters all over again just for a day to create the romantic magic it created at the time of its release.
Similarly, Bollywood films Jab We Met, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Tamil film 96, Telugu film Baby are among the lineup of films that are hitting the the theaters on the day dedicated to love.
